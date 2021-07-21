IDEA ALLEY: Gazpacho, salmon, pineapple dinner

Recipes that appear in Idea Alley have not been tested by the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette.

This week's trio of recipes would make an excellent summer supper served together.

Keep the kitchen cool and start things off with Debbie Hall-Hankins' Gazpacho.

Gazpacho

1 (10 ¾-ounce) can tomato soup

1 ½ cups tomato juice

½ to 1 cup chopped cucumber

½ to 1 cup chopped green bell pepper

½ chopped onion

2 cups chopped fresh tomato

2 tablespoons olive oil

2 tablespoons wine vinegar

1 tablespoon Italian dressing

1 tablespoon lemon juice

1 clove garlic or garlic powder, to taste

¼ teaspoon salt

¼ teaspoon ground black pepper

¼ teaspoon hot sauce

1 /8 teaspoon garlic salt

Dash of Worcestershire sauce

Combine all ingredients plus 1 ¼ cups water and mix well. Chill before serving.

■ ■ ■

Fire up the grill for salmon and pineapple, both from Sally Goss.

Grilled Salmon

1 tablespoon lemon juice

½ teaspoon garlic powder

¼ cup soy sauce

3 tablespoons brown sugar

1 teaspoon sesame oil

¼ cup vegetable oil

1 ½ pound salmon filets

In a small bowl, combine lemon juice, garlic powder, soy sauce, brown sugar, sesame oil, vegetable oil and ¼ cup water and mix well. Place salmon in a shallow dish or zip-top plastic bag. Add marinade and marinate for 1 to 8 hours.

Prepare grill for medium-high heat.

Place salmon, skin side down, on grate and cook for 6 minutes. Turn and continue cooking 6 minutes more or until salmon reaches 145 degrees or your desired degree of doneness.

Grilled Pineapple

1 fresh pineapple

2 tablespoons olive oil

2 tablespoons brown sugar

¼ teaspoon ground ginger

¼ teaspoon salt

Peel and cut pineapple into ½-inch thick discs.

In a bowl, combine oil, sugar and ginger. Add sliced pineapple and toss well to coat. Let marinate at least 30 minutes to 24 hours.

Prepare grill for medium-high heat.

Remove pineapple from marinade and sprinkle with salt. Grill pineapple slices for 3 to 4 minutes per side or until sugar caramelizes.

■ ■ ■

Alley Kats, we've reached the end of the stash of recipe submissions. Unless more recipes, questions and requests arrive this week, the column will go back on hiatus.

