The Arkansas Racing Commission last year awarded the license for a casino in Pope County to Gulfside Casino Partnership; a judge's ruling regarding the Pope County license is on appeal to the Arkansas Supreme Court. An article published Friday about a constitutional amendment proposed by the Fair Play for Arkansas committee omitted information about the license being awarded.
ADVERTISEMENT
Getting it straightby Alyson Hoge | Today at 3:40 a.m.
Print Headline: Getting it straight
ADVERTISEMENT
Sponsor Content
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT