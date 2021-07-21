Sections
Sign in
Today's Paper Latest The Article Core Values iPad Story ideas Weather Newsletters Obits Puzzles Archive
ADVERTISEMENT

Getting it straight

by Alyson Hoge | Today at 3:40 a.m.

The Arkansas Racing Commission last year awarded the license for a casino in Pope County to Gulfside Casino Partnership; a judge's ruling regarding the Pope County license is on appeal to the Arkansas Supreme Court. An article published Friday about a constitutional amendment proposed by the Fair Play for Arkansas committee omitted information about the license being awarded.

Print Headline: Getting it straight

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT