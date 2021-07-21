Mother arrested after boy, 12, found dead inside home, state police say

The mother of a 12-year-old boy was arrested Monday on a charge of abuse of a corpse after the boy was found dead inside their Dermott home, state police said.

Officers with the Dermott Police Department responded around 5 p.m. Monday to the home at 701 S. Melton St. and were told a child’s body was inside the family home, according to state police spokesman Bill Sadler.

Betty Adams, 39, was arrested by special agents and booked into the Chicot County jail at Lake Village on $20,000 bond, Sadler said.

The child’s body, who has been identified as Justin Adams, was transported to the state Crime Lab, where the manner and cause of death will be determined and when the death occurred, state police said.

The investigation is ongoing.