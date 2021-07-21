UNDER THE RADAR: Russellville’s Jaidyn Koerdt

On Wednesdays, we feature an in-state prospect who could be flying under the radar of college coaches. This week's UTR prospect Russellville’s Jaidyn Koerdt.

Class: 2022

Position: Guard/forward

Size: 5-11

Stats: As a junior, she averaged 19.5 points, 4.5 rebounds and 3.5 steals per game.

Offers: Army and Navy

Interest: Arkansas-Little Rock and other programs

Coach Ryan Koerdt:

“Super skilled. Can play multiple positions. She’s being recruited more as a two. I hunk she can play some point in college if they needed her to spell somebody for a little bit, but I think her primary position is 2-3. She’s 5-11 and can really shoot it. She has extremely good range and good handles.”

Strong worth ethic:

“I would say her work ethic is second to no one. A lot of coaches say that, but she literally spends three hours a day in the gym six days a week. She just lives in the gym.”