The Recruiting Guy

UNDER THE RADAR: Russellville’s Jaidyn Koerdt

by Richard Davenport | Today at 5:00 a.m.
Russellville junior Jaidyn Koerdt drives toward the paint during a recent scrimmage. As a sophomore, Koerdt averaged more than 19 points per game last season at White County Central. Her dad, Ryan Koerdt, is the new head coach at Russellville.

On Wednesdays, we feature an in-state prospect who could be flying under the radar of college coaches. This week's UTR prospect Russellville’s Jaidyn Koerdt.

Class: 2022

Position: Guard/forward

Size: 5-11

Stats: As a junior, she averaged 19.5 points, 4.5 rebounds and 3.5 steals per game.

Offers: Army and Navy

Interest: Arkansas-Little Rock and other programs

Coach Ryan Koerdt:

“Super skilled. Can play multiple positions. She’s being recruited more as a two. I hunk she can play some point in college if they needed her to spell somebody for a little bit, but I think her primary position is 2-3. She’s 5-11 and can really shoot it. She has extremely good range and good handles.”

Strong worth ethic:

“I would say her work ethic is second to no one. A lot of coaches say that, but she literally spends three hours a day in the gym six days a week. She just lives in the gym.”

