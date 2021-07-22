100 years ago

July 22, 1921

LAKE CITY, Ark. – C.M. Riggs, mayor of Lake City, one of the county seats of Craighead county, resigned today, following receipt, it is said, of a series of threatening letters from alleged bootleggers and moonshiners, who he has been active in prosecuting since he took office. According to reports Mayor Riggs has been threatened with death unless he abandon his prosecution of liquor sellers.

50 years ago

July 22, 1971

• Governor Bumpers spent the day Wednesday touring the state's two prison units and the Training School for Boys at Wrightsville. The governor, accompanied by two administrative assistants, Archie Schaffer III, and Garry Brewer, and Correction Commissioner Terrell Don Hutto, made the trip in a National Guard helicopter. Mr. Bumpers interviewed inmates and prison employes and inspected the facilities at Cummins Prison Farm and Tucker Intermediate Reformatory. Mr. Bumpers said he had planned the visit for several weeks but had not announced it because he wanted to observe the operations exactly as they would be normally carried out.

25 years ago

July 22, 1996

FORT SMITH -- The Rev. Don Hutchings of Fort Smith has been tapped by the executive committee of the Sebastian County Republican Party as candidate in the District 14 state representative race that Asa Hutchinson left this month to run for Congress. District 14 covers part of Fort Smith. Hutchings, 39, pastor for the past seven years of Evangel Temple, a 900-member Assembly of God congregation here, said a minister's life is spent serving people and he wanted to serve as the district's representative in the state Legislature.

10 years ago

July 22, 2011

CONWAY -- The Internal Revenue Service has been auditing records at the University of Central Arkansas and has focused on the year former President Lu Hardin got an illegal $300,000 bonus and a hefty buyout, a UCA administrator said Thursday. "They really have not specifically told us what the focus of their audit was," said Jack Gillean, UCA chief of staff. Yet the audit "without question" extends beyond Hardin, who resigned in August of 2008, Gillean said. "It's definitely more than an investigation into Lu Hardin matters," he said.