Little Rock police: Boy, 3, in critical condition with gunshot wound

A 3-year-old Little Rock boy was critically injured after suffering from what officers described as a possible self-inflicted gunshot wound, police said.

Officers responded to 1623 South Elm Street around 9:55 p.m. Wednesday for a possible accidental shooting, according to an incident report from Little Rock police.

The boy was transported to Arkansas Children’s Hospital in critical condition, police said.

According to police, three young juveniles ranging from 1 to 2 years old were on scene at the time of the incident.

The investigation is ongoing.