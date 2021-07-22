WIND SURGE 6, TRAVELERS 4

A night after making his Class AA debut, Mariners’ No. 11 prospect Zach DeLoach picked up his first hit as a Traveler and it was a laser, with the right fielder blasting a three-run home run in the bottom of the sixth Wednesday night.

That was as close as the Travs would get, however, dropping the second of a six-game set against Wichita 6-4 at Dickey-Stephens Park. Travs starter Adam Hill struggled despite lasting 6 innings, surrendering 6 earned runs on 3 Wind Surge home runs.

The Travelers had opportunities to crawl out of their early hole — De-Loach’s bomb pulled the Travs within a pair after trailing 6-1, and the Travs brought the potential tying run to the plate in each of the final four frames. But they stranded five runners over that stretch and couldn’t complete the comeback en route to a fourth loss in their last five games.

