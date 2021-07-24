Hogs sixth in West; Burks on first team

FAYETTEVILLE — Another year, another set of low expectations for the Arkansas Razorbacks.

Media attending Southeastern Conference Media Days this week picked the University of Arkansas to finish sixth in the SEC West while selecting one Razorback, wideout Treylon Burks, to the preseason All-SEC first team.

Alabama was the overwhelming choice to repeat as SEC champion by the 134 members who voted on the predicted order of finish and the preseason All-SEC teams.

The Crimson Tide, who went 13-0 and captured their sixth national championship under coach Nick Saban last year, picked up 84 votes to win the league title, followed by Georgia with 45. Florida, Kentucky, Ole Miss, South Carolina and Texas A&M received one vote each to win the SEC championship.

In divisional voting, Alabama got 130 first-place votes to win the West and accrued 932 points to easily outpace Texas A&M (760) and LSU (633). Ole Miss was projected to finish fourth, followed by Auburn, Arkansas and Mississippi State. Arkansas, LSU, Ole Miss and Texas A&M each received one vote to capture the Western Division.

Georgia got 124 first-place votes to win the SEC East and earned 923 total points, well ahead of Florida (784) and Kentucky (624). Missouri was the choice to finish fourth, followed by Tennessee, South Carolina and Vanderbilt.

The Gators received seven first-place votes, while Kentucky got two and South Carolina one.

Alabama also led the way with eight choices for preseason All-SEC first-team status, six on defense, including linebackers Will Anderson Jr., Christian Harris and Henry To’o To’o, a transfer from Tennessee.

Burks, a junior from Warren who led the Razorbacks with 51 catches for 820 yards and 7 touchdowns, joined Alabama’s John Metchie III as the first-team receivers along with Texas A&M tight end Jalen Wydermyer, Ole Miss quarterback Matt Corral, and running backs Tank Bigsby of Auburn and Isaiah Spiller of Texas A&M.

Other Arkansas players to make the teams were second-team defensive back Jalen Catalon, second-team linebacker Grant Morgan, second-team center Ricky Stromberg and third-team offensive lineman Myron Cunningham.

The Razorbacks, coming off a 3-7 season against an All-SEC schedule, have a scheduled rated by many as the toughest in the country. Arkansas opens the season on Sept. 4 at Reynolds Razorback Stadium against former Southwest Conference rival Rice, then hosts Texas the following Saturday.

SEC PRESEASON MEDIA POLL

First-place votes in parentheses

EASTERN DIVISION

Georgia 923 (124)

Florida 784 (7)

Kentucky 624 (2)

Missouri 555

Tennessee 362

South Carolina 355

Vanderbilt 149

WESTERN DIVISION

Alabama 932 (130)

Texas A&M 760 (1)

LSU 633 (1)

Ole Miss 529 (1)

Auburn 440

Arkansas 241 (1)

Mississippi State 217

SEC CHAMPION

Alabama 84

Georgia 45

Ole Miss 1

Texas A&M 1

Florida 1

Kentucky 1

South Carolina 1

2021 PRESEASON MEDIA DAYS ALL-SEC TEAM

OFFENSE

First team

QB – Matt Corral, Ole Miss

RB - Tank Bigsby, Auburn

RB – Isaiah Spiller, Texas A&M

WR - John Metchie III, Alabama

WR - Treylon Burks, Arkansas

TE - Jalen Wydermyer, Texas A&M

OL - Evan Neal, Alabama

OL - Darian Kinnard, Kentucky

OL - Kenyon Green, Texas A&M

OL - Cade Mays, Tennessee

C - Nick Brahms, Auburn

Second team

QB – JT Daniels, Georgia

RB - Kevin Harris, South Carolina

RB - Zamir White, Georgia

WR - Kayshon Boutte, LSU

WR - George Pickens, Georgia

TE - Jahleel Billingsley, Alabama

OL - Jamaree Salyer, Georgia

OL - Emil Ekiyor Jr., Alabama

OL - Ed Ingram, LSU

OL - Austin Deculus, LSU

C - Ricky Stromberg, Arkansas

Third team

QB – Bo Nix, Auburn

RB - Brian Robinson Jr., Alabama

RB - Chris Rodriguez Jr., Kentucky

WR - Ainias Smith, Texas A&M

WR - Jacob Copeland, Florida

TE - Nick Muse, South Carolina

OL - Charles Cross, Mississippi State

OL - Nick Broeker, Ole Miss

OL - Myron Cunningham, Arkansas

OL - Luke Fortner, Kentucky

*C - Michael Maietti, Missouri

*C - Ben Brown, Ole Miss

DEFENSE

First team

DL - Jordan Davis, Georgia

DL - Phidarian Mathis, Alabama

DL - Kingsley Enagbare, South Carolina

*DL - Zachary Carter, Florida

*DL - DeMarvin Leal, Texas A&M

LB - Henry To’o To’o, Alabama

LB - Christian Harris, Alabama

LB - Will Anderson Jr., Alabama

DB - Derek Stingle Jr., LSU

DB - Josh Jobe, Alabama

DB - Malachi Moore, Alabama

DB - Kaiir Elam, Florida

Second team

DL - Josh Paschal, Kentucky

DL - LaBryan Ray, Alabama

DL - Ali Gaye, LSU

DL - Trajan Jeffcoat, Missouri

LB - Grant Morgan, Arkansas

LB - Ventrell Miller, Florida

LB - Zakoby McClain, Auburn

DB - Smoke Monday, Auburn

DB - Jordan Battle, Alabama

DB - Jalen Catalon, Arkansas

DB - Elias Ricks, LSU

Third team

DL - DJ Dale, Alabama

DL - Jayden Peevy, Texas A&M

DL - Travon Walker, Georgia

DL - Derick Hall, Auburn

LB - Owen Pappoe, Auburn

LB - Nakobe Dean, Georgia

LB - Christopher Allen, Alabama

DB - Roger McCreary, Auburn

DB - Lewis Cine, Georgia

DB - Alontae Taylor, Tennessee

DB - Yusuf Corker, Kentucky

SPECIALISTS

First team

P - Jake Camarda, Georgia

PK - Cade York, LSU

RS - Jerrion Ealy, Ole Miss

AP - Jerrion Ealy, Ole Miss

Second team

P - Paxton Brooks, Tennessee

PK - Will Reichard, Alabama

RS - Ainias Smith, Texas A&M

AP - Tank Bigsby, Auburn

Third team

P - Mac Brown, Ole Miss

PK - Anders Carlson, Auburn

RS - Kearis Jackson, Georgia

AP - Ainias Smith, Texas A&M