Hogs sixth in West; Burks on first team

FAYETTEVILLE — Another year, another set of low expectations for the Arkansas Razorbacks.
Media attending Southeastern Conference Media Days this week picked the University of Arkansas to finish sixth in the SEC West while selecting one Razorback, wideout Treylon Burks, to the preseason All-SEC first team.
Alabama was the overwhelming choice to repeat as SEC champion by the 134 members who voted on the predicted order of finish and the preseason All-SEC teams.
The Crimson Tide, who went 13-0 and captured their sixth national championship under coach Nick Saban last year, picked up 84 votes to win the league title, followed by Georgia with 45. Florida, Kentucky, Ole Miss, South Carolina and Texas A&M received one vote each to win the SEC championship.
In divisional voting, Alabama got 130 first-place votes to win the West and accrued 932 points to easily outpace Texas A&M (760) and LSU (633). Ole Miss was projected to finish fourth, followed by Auburn, Arkansas and Mississippi State. Arkansas, LSU, Ole Miss and Texas A&M each received one vote to capture the Western Division.
Georgia got 124 first-place votes to win the SEC East and earned 923 total points, well ahead of Florida (784) and Kentucky (624). Missouri was the choice to finish fourth, followed by Tennessee, South Carolina and Vanderbilt.
The Gators received seven first-place votes, while Kentucky got two and South Carolina one.
Alabama also led the way with eight choices for preseason All-SEC first-team status, six on defense, including linebackers Will Anderson Jr., Christian Harris and Henry To’o To’o, a transfer from Tennessee.
Burks, a junior from Warren who led the Razorbacks with 51 catches for 820 yards and 7 touchdowns, joined Alabama’s John Metchie III as the first-team receivers along with Texas A&M tight end Jalen Wydermyer, Ole Miss quarterback Matt Corral, and running backs Tank Bigsby of Auburn and Isaiah Spiller of Texas A&M.
Other Arkansas players to make the teams were second-team defensive back Jalen Catalon, second-team linebacker Grant Morgan, second-team center Ricky Stromberg and third-team offensive lineman Myron Cunningham.
The Razorbacks, coming off a 3-7 season against an All-SEC schedule, have a scheduled rated by many as the toughest in the country. Arkansas opens the season on Sept. 4 at Reynolds Razorback Stadium against former Southwest Conference rival Rice, then hosts Texas the following Saturday.
SEC PRESEASON MEDIA POLL
First-place votes in parentheses
EASTERN DIVISION
Georgia 923 (124)
Florida 784 (7)
Kentucky 624 (2)
Missouri 555
Tennessee 362
South Carolina 355
Vanderbilt 149
WESTERN DIVISION
Alabama 932 (130)
Texas A&M 760 (1)
LSU 633 (1)
Ole Miss 529 (1)
Auburn 440
Arkansas 241 (1)
Mississippi State 217
SEC CHAMPION
Alabama 84
Georgia 45
Ole Miss 1
Texas A&M 1
Florida 1
Kentucky 1
South Carolina 1
2021 PRESEASON MEDIA DAYS ALL-SEC TEAM
OFFENSE
First team
QB – Matt Corral, Ole Miss
RB - Tank Bigsby, Auburn
RB – Isaiah Spiller, Texas A&M
WR - John Metchie III, Alabama
WR - Treylon Burks, Arkansas
TE - Jalen Wydermyer, Texas A&M
OL - Evan Neal, Alabama
OL - Darian Kinnard, Kentucky
OL - Kenyon Green, Texas A&M
OL - Cade Mays, Tennessee
C - Nick Brahms, Auburn
Second team
QB – JT Daniels, Georgia
RB - Kevin Harris, South Carolina
RB - Zamir White, Georgia
WR - Kayshon Boutte, LSU
WR - George Pickens, Georgia
TE - Jahleel Billingsley, Alabama
OL - Jamaree Salyer, Georgia
OL - Emil Ekiyor Jr., Alabama
OL - Ed Ingram, LSU
OL - Austin Deculus, LSU
C - Ricky Stromberg, Arkansas
Third team
QB – Bo Nix, Auburn
RB - Brian Robinson Jr., Alabama
RB - Chris Rodriguez Jr., Kentucky
WR - Ainias Smith, Texas A&M
WR - Jacob Copeland, Florida
TE - Nick Muse, South Carolina
OL - Charles Cross, Mississippi State
OL - Nick Broeker, Ole Miss
OL - Myron Cunningham, Arkansas
OL - Luke Fortner, Kentucky
*C - Michael Maietti, Missouri
*C - Ben Brown, Ole Miss
DEFENSE
First team
DL - Jordan Davis, Georgia
DL - Phidarian Mathis, Alabama
DL - Kingsley Enagbare, South Carolina
*DL - Zachary Carter, Florida
*DL - DeMarvin Leal, Texas A&M
LB - Henry To’o To’o, Alabama
LB - Christian Harris, Alabama
LB - Will Anderson Jr., Alabama
DB - Derek Stingle Jr., LSU
DB - Josh Jobe, Alabama
DB - Malachi Moore, Alabama
DB - Kaiir Elam, Florida
Second team
DL - Josh Paschal, Kentucky
DL - LaBryan Ray, Alabama
DL - Ali Gaye, LSU
DL - Trajan Jeffcoat, Missouri
LB - Grant Morgan, Arkansas
LB - Ventrell Miller, Florida
LB - Zakoby McClain, Auburn
DB - Smoke Monday, Auburn
DB - Jordan Battle, Alabama
DB - Jalen Catalon, Arkansas
DB - Elias Ricks, LSU
Third team
DL - DJ Dale, Alabama
DL - Jayden Peevy, Texas A&M
DL - Travon Walker, Georgia
DL - Derick Hall, Auburn
LB - Owen Pappoe, Auburn
LB - Nakobe Dean, Georgia
LB - Christopher Allen, Alabama
DB - Roger McCreary, Auburn
DB - Lewis Cine, Georgia
DB - Alontae Taylor, Tennessee
DB - Yusuf Corker, Kentucky
SPECIALISTS
First team
P - Jake Camarda, Georgia
PK - Cade York, LSU
RS - Jerrion Ealy, Ole Miss
AP - Jerrion Ealy, Ole Miss
Second team
P - Paxton Brooks, Tennessee
PK - Will Reichard, Alabama
RS - Ainias Smith, Texas A&M
AP - Tank Bigsby, Auburn
Third team
P - Mac Brown, Ole Miss
PK - Anders Carlson, Auburn
RS - Kearis Jackson, Georgia
AP - Ainias Smith, Texas A&M