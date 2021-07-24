Happy birthday (July 24): Work pays off. Three major events will be a source of pride. New projects ascend in September. You'll realize the many ways you can leverage your position and what's around you to build something meaningful. It will be your joy to help a loved one or invest in something that will help further down the line.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): It benefits you to delight in the person in front of you and give a level of attention that assumes this is the best match in the entire world for what needs to happen in this moment of time for the both of you.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): What's better than having all the answers? An excuse to collaborate. There are valuable gems to be mined; you'll do it together while building trust inside what has potential to be a crack-team.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21): You want to give people what they ask for, but they will ask for things outside of your control. At least you have control over the high level of communication and respect you're able to offer.

CANCER (June 22-July 22): To acquire a deeper knowledge of a topic you love is to take part in one of the great pleasures of the modern world — information at your fingertips. Between this and regulated indoor temperatures, it's a lucky time to be alive.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Is the opportunity exciting enough that you'd want to drop everything else you've got going on to take advantage of it? That's the level it needs to be to warrant your "yes" today.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): You've figured out what wasn't working about the last situation, and maybe you can't do anything about it at this point, but you can sure avoid the same dynamic in your next arrangement.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23): There's no need to comment on what's going on; just experience it. This can be a mental and spiritual discipline and one that pertains not only to outward comments but inward as well. Nonjudgment frees energy.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21): To open your creativity opens many other things at once, including spirituality, relationships and schools of thought. Imagination is a path to different realms of being.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Each person will be wanting the same level of attention from you as the last person, so don't start anything that will be difficult to keep up for everyone in the entire group.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): The suit looks sharper than the comfortable, stretchy sportswear, and it's an age-old choice that spans beyond the sartorial realm. Which do you want more, your own comfort or the structure that commands respect?

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): One or two new people on the scene is all it takes to change the mood. Someone's smile is a fresh breeze, your own personal uplift. Dark clouds disappear; the edges of life seem to sparkle.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Sensitive issues come into the open. Should they be explored or just tolerated? You might be surprised at whose feelings can blow up on a hair trigger. Tolerance is an oft-underrated virtue.

WATER SIGN TRINE

Mercury and Neptune align in water signs to bring about inspired windows into adjacent realities. There are potentials to explore, new worlds to peek into and most profoundly, feelings to be felt. It’s a rare moment in which you can play without paying, try before you buy, investigate without pressure to commit.

DEVELOP YOUR INTUITION, LEO

For the cat, intuition is often triggered through sight. A cat’s eyes are similar to a human’s in that they are tuned into motion and have evolved to key into positional changes in the environment that, once noticed, have an immediate effect on the cat’s posture. A feline springing into readiness is an electric phenomenon in and of itself. The cat may not consciously realize what the next move is, but everything in the cat’s being seems to align, from whiskers to tail, to execute the pounce.

Leo is the same. Small changes set off Leo’s alarms, and without a conscious thought, Leo shape-shifts into a posture of total readiness — this before Leo even realizes what there is to be ready for.

Developing intuition is a matter of being increasingly sensitized to changes. Whether it’s the weather in the sky or differences in workflow or micro-expressions that flicker across the face of friends, the more Leo notices, the keener Leo’s intuitive response will be. Note that deliberation or rumination has nothing to do with this process. What’s far more helpful is observation, curiosity and the ability to stay in the moment.

CELEBRITY PROFILES

Top producer Jennifer Lopez has several projects in the works, including upcoming “Marry Me” with co-stars Owen Wilson and Jimmy Fallon. The multitalented Leo was born when both the sun and Mercury were in Leo. Her natal moon in Sagittarius favors international appeal, as Sagittarius is the sign of explorers and worldly sophistication. Lopez has ambitious Mars in Sagittarius as well.