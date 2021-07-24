Man found dead behind hotel identified

A 21-year-old man was found dead Wednesday behind a Little Rock hotel, police said.

Little Rock police responded shortly after 4 p.m. to Bankhead Drive for a report of a body, according to a news release.

Officers made contact with two people who were visiting from out of town, police said. They took officers to a pond behind the Holiday Inn hotel, where there was a strong odor of decay, the release states.

A body was located 30 to 40 feet below a cliff, authorities said. The individuals who led police to the body were interviewed and later released.

The body was taken to the state Crime Laboratory and identified as Treyvon Abernathy, 21, of Little Rock, police said.

Officers initially thought the man had fallen off the cliff, according to police spokesperson Mark Edwards. They learned Thursday night from the medical examiner that the case was being classified as a homicide, he said.

The investigation is ongoing, according to police.