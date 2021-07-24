State tops 2,000 new covid cases as weekend updates resume

Arkansas’ count of coronavirus cases rose Saturday by 2,015, according to a tweet by Gov. Asa Hutchinson.

The number is the biggest one-day new-case total since early February, and follows an uptick of 1,987 cases reported Friday.

Also, the governor tweeted Saturday that the state resumed covid-19 updates on weekends.

The number of active cases rose by 1,248 to 15,032, topping 15,000 for the first time since Feb. 8. The number of deaths from the virus, as tracked by the Arkansas Department of Health, rose by seven, to 6,048.

Counties with the most new cases were Pulaski with 268, Benton with 181 and Washington with 145.

Vaccine doses given increased by 12,186 since Friday, data show.

