Anna Katharine Johnson - John Kenneth Deramus

St. Joseph Catholic Church in Fayetteville was the setting at 1:30 p.m. Saturday, July 17, for the marriage of Anna Katharine Johnson and John Kenneth Deramus. The Rev. Jason Tyler officiated.

Parents of the bride are Sarah T. Johnson Hughes, who is married to Copeland Hughes, and Jeffrey Scott Johnson, married to Mariette Boatwright Johnson, all of Little Rock. She is the granddaughter of Sara and James Johnson and Mary Lou and the late Dr. John A. Teeter, all also of Little Rock.

The groom is the son of Mary Ann and Tom Zakrzewski of Little Rock and Ken Deramus of Mena. His grandparents are Ina Mae and the late Emmett Deramus and the late Mary and Otto Levy, all of Mena.

The chancel held two arrangements of baby's breath, white oriental lilies and Italian ruscus on gold pedestals. Music was by organist and pianist Jane Heinrichs.

The bride, escorted by her father, wore a sleeveless crepe column gown embellished with re-embroidered lace. The V-neckline and thin shoulder straps were trimmed with crystal beads. The skirt extended from a natural waistline to a chapel-length scalloped lace train. She carried a bouquet of white oriental lilies, white ranunculus and cascading Italian ruscus.

Twin daughters of the groom, Lilliana "Anna" Deramus and Gabrielle "Ella" Deramus served as bridesmaids. They wore sage green gowns with pleated bodices and carried bouquets similar to the bride's.

Jayden and Gavin Deramus, sons of the groom, served as groomsmen and helped to seat the guests.

A reception was held at The Inn at Carnall Hall at the University of Arkansas. Guest tables were centered with white lanterns and candles.

The bride graduated cum laude from the University of Arkansas at Little Rock with a bachelor's degree in accounting. She is on the audit staff with Frost, PLLC CPA Firm.

The groom graduated magna cum laude from UALR with a bachelor's degree in construction management. He is a senior project manager at CDI Contractors.

The couple will live in Fayetteville and plan a wedding trip to the Virgin Islands later this year.