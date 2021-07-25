ARKANSAS ACHIEVERS

• Chad M. Greenway, Jr., a resident of Little Rock and an incoming senior at Catholic High School for Boys, will serve as Marine Corps JROTC battalion commanding officer. He participates as a counselor at Camp Aldersgate, a camp for children with special needs, and he is a tutor for disadvantaged children. He has been selected as a senator for American Legion Boys Nation in Washington, D.C.

• Little Rock native, Rear Adm. Brian Fort, commander U.S. Naval Forces Japan, retired earlier in July after 32 years of service. He was responsible for five Navy installation commands in Japan. His many achievements include policies that affected many sailors and civilians, oversaw a program resulting in one of the highest vaccination rates in the Navy, and he recently received the Order of the Rising Sun -- a medal awarded by the emperor of Japan.

• Emily Grace Proffitt of Little Rock, a graduate of Little Rock Christian Academy, was among 120 students nationally to receive a scholarship from the Digital Federal Credit Union's charitable foundation, DCU for Kids. She will receive a $1,000 scholarship. Recipients were chosen by a panel of college educators who based their decisions on scholastic achievement, community involvement, leadership skills, character and integrity, recommendation letters and an essay submitted by the student.

• Lorynda Tye has received a $500 scholarship from the Arkansas State University-Mountain Home Alumni Association. She is the first recipient of the scholarship. Tye, an ASU-Mountain Home student, battled breast cancer along with a broken ankle while obtaining her associate's degree. She plans to use her scholarship funds to continue her studies in business and finance at ASU.

• Caroline Kelley, a third-year medical student at the New York Institute of Technology College of Osteopathic Medicine at Arkansas State University, was awarded the inaugural Chloe Vaught Memorial Scholarship. Kelley is a Walnut Ridge native who completed her undergraduate degree at Arkansas State University. She was selected in recognition of her outstanding academic performance and service to her community and to the College of Osteopathic Medicine.

• Twelve Parsons-Burnett Scholarship Grants, funded by the Arkansas Retired Teachers Association, have been awarded for 2021 to educators in Arkansas' public schools for the purpose of furthering their educations. This year's recipients are Brittany Bailey, Lake Hamilton School District; Stephanie Barr, Harrison School District; Julie Beary, Batesville School District; Stephanie Cooper, Paragould School District; Sarah Henry, Rogers School District; Lonnie Hester, Hackett School District; Adrienne McElyea, Greene County Tech School District; Marti Salisbury, Alma School District; Stephanie Sampley, Ozark School District; Mollie Sanford, White Hall School District; Kristen Scarlett, Brookland School District; and Delaney Wells, Dollarway School District.

• Spencer Hazeslip, a biochemistry and Spanish major from Cabot, has been awarded a Critical Language Scholarship to study critical languages this summer. Critical language scholars gain language and cultural skills that enable them to contribute to U.S. economic competitiveness and national security. Hazeslip, who has been studying Spanish for several years, is studying Russian through the Critical Language Scholarship program.

