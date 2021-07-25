Athletes named to All-Academic

The U.S. Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association named University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff athletes Wade Garner, Katrina Small and Safiya John to the NCAA Division I All-Academic team.

Garner, a mathematics major with a 3.3 grade-point average, won the Southwestern Athletic Conference 400-meter finals with a time of 46.77 seconds. Small, a physical education major with a 3.4 GPA, won the triple jump with a mark of 12.76 meters, or nearly 42 feet.

John, a biology major with a 3.9 GPA, ranked as high as 19th nationally in the heptathlon, which she won in the SWAC Championships, and took silver in the high jump.

All three athletes qualified for the NCAA West First Round Championship.

Athletes named to the NCAA Division I All-Academic team must have earned a cumulative GPA of 3.0 or higher on a 4.0 scale.