The following burglaries are from reports collected from the Little Rock and North Little Rock police departments. The names listed are of people who reported a burglary and the dates are when the crime is believed to have taken place. Cammack Village data are not included.

North Little Rock

72114

• 1810 N. Moss, residential, Frank Hilliard Jr., 11:49 p.m. July 1, property valued at $425.

• 800 N. Beech, B1A1, residential, Carmella Chambers, 5 p.m. July 16, property valued at $1,000.

• 1719 Allen, residential, Parker Pamplin, 8 p.m. July 16, property valued at $1,000.

• 400 W. 23rd St., residential, Bernice Ward, 4:51 a.m. July 17, property valued at $560.

• 217 E. Fourth St., A6201, residential, Sam Wesley Jr., 8 a.m. July 19, property valued at $3,000.

• 116 S. Pine, residential, Mike Woods, 10:45 a.m. July 20, property valued at $60.

• 425 W. Broadway, Karen Buchanan, 6:30 p.m. July 20, property valued at $475.

• 1501 W. 12th St., residential, Chester Vaughn, 5:30 a.m. July 22, property valued at $40.

72116

• 5901 John F. Kennedy Blvd., B33, commercial, General Dynamics, 10 p.m. July 16, property valued at $2,000.

• 5045 Warden Road, commercial, Carvana, 10 p.m. July 18, property valued at $4,000.

72117

• 3600 Richards Road, commercial, Premier Health and Rehab, 8:39 a.m. July 20, property valued at $667.

72118

• 5800 Summertree Dr., Apartment 12, residential, Altha McCrackin, midnight July 22, property valued at $700.