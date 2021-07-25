Striking up conversations

Thirty-two teams of bowlers gathered at Millennium Bowl in Maumelle for Bowling for Business on July 15, the first in-person Business After Hours event for 2021 hosted by the Little Rock Regional Chamber.

The five-person teams formed from regional businesses vied for trophies and top-three spots as well as competing for best team T-shirt.

[Gallery not loading above? Click here for more photos » arkansasonline.com/725bowl/]

Team winners: first place First Orion, Gutter Gang; second place Advantage Service Co., The Bowling Stones; and third place Ring Container Technologies, Mass Destruction. An award for highest individual score went to Scott Williams with First Orion and team T-shirt winner was Supreme Fixture Co. Inc.

After the first round, teams were broken up and new teams were formed to encourage business networking.

Adam Dunaway, known as Poolboy to listeners of Alice 107.7, KLAL-FM, served as emcee for the sold-out event. Mainstream Technologies was the presenting sponsor.

-- Story and photos by Cary Jenkins