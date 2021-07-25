Khatri-McCray

Melissa McCray and Kunal Khatri exchanged marriage vows Saturday at Agape Church in Little Rock. Pastor Wayne Drain officiated.

She is the daughter of Virginia Jo and Kevin McCray of Little Rock. Her grandparents are Gloria Spearman, the late Jack McCray, and the late Virginia and Dr. H.A. Ted Bailey.

He is the son of the late Renu and Harkishin Khatri.

Attending the bride was Ellianna Temple. Attending the groom was Tedd Lodes.

The bride is a graduate of Thomas Edison State College with a degree in liberal arts and currently works as a massage therapist.

The groom is a graduate of Arkansas Tech University with a degree in electrical engineering and currently works as an electrical project manager.

After a honeymoon trip to Maui, Hawaii, the couple will reside in Little Rock.