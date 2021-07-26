Sections
1 wounded in North Little Rock police shooting

by Arkansas Democrat-Gazette | Today at 9:14 p.m.
FILE - A North Little Rock Police Department vehicle is shown in this file photo.

North Little Rock police have confirmed that an officer-involved shooting occurred Monday evening near a restaurant a short distance from the police station.

Spokeswoman Sgt. Carmen Helton said the shooting took place near a Tropical Smoothie Cafe at the corner of West Pershing Boulevard and North Main Street. The person who was shot was taken to a local hospital.

No other details were available.

The North Little Rock police headquarters is at 200 W. Pershing Blvd., about a block from the restaurant.

