1 wounded in North Little Rock police shooting

North Little Rock police have confirmed that an officer-involved shooting occurred Monday evening near a restaurant a short distance from the police station.
Spokeswoman Sgt. Carmen Helton said the shooting took place near a Tropical Smoothie Cafe at the corner of West Pershing Boulevard and North Main Street. The person who was shot was taken to a local hospital.
No other details were available.
The North Little Rock police headquarters is at 200 W. Pershing Blvd., about a block from the restaurant.