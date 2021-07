Police have arrested a 15-year-old suspect in the July 3 killing of a Little Rock man, authorities say.

The 15-year-old, whose name wasn’t immediately released, is accused in the fatal shooting of Keyeon Dukes, according to a Twitter post made by the Little Rock Police Department just after 9:45 p.m. Sunday.

Police said Dukes was killed in the 7500 block of Interstate 30.