Man faces charges after Lonoke County pursuit, wreck kills driver

A 35-year-old man who reportedly fled Lonoke County deputies on Friday evening is accused of crashing head-on into another vehicle, killing the driver, authorities said.

The pursuit began at about 7 p.m., when deputies went to a Vice Lane address in reference to a stolen vehicle, according to a statement released by the Lonoke County sheriff’s office on Facebook late Friday. An SUV “burst through a closed gate” and sped away, the post states.

Authorities said a deputy and a Cabot police officer later found the SUV, which had crashed into another vehicle.

The fleeing vehicle, a Toyota 4Runner, had crossed the centerline at 313 Arkansas 367 and collided head-on with a 2008 Toyota Scion, according to a preliminary crash report by state police.

The Scion’s driver, 42-year-old Kevin Goodwin of Ward, was pronounced dead at the scene, troopers said.

The driver of the 4Runner, identified as 35-year-old Clayton Piety of Jonesboro, was taken into custody and transported to UAMS Medical Center, authorities said. The sheriff’s office said Piety remained in the hospital Monday morning.

According to authorities, Piety faces “multiple felony charges” connected to the pursuit, in addition to “existing felony warrants.” A voicemail and email left for Lonoke County spokesperson Capt. David Bufford seeking additional details on Piety’s charges wasn’t immediately returned on Monday.

In a Saturday Facebook post, the McRae Fire Department said Goodwin had worked with the department and was the brother of one of its past chiefs.