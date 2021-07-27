North Little Rock council approves spending plan for $8.4 million in virus aid

NORTH LITTLE ROCK -- The North Little Rock City Council approved a plan Monday on how to spend the first round of the city's federal pandemic stimulus money.

North Little Rock will receive $16.8 million in two lump sums as part of the American Rescue Plan Act, which Congress approved in March. Arkansas will receive $1.7 billion in relief funds from the plan.

After receiving half of its federal funds in May, the City Council unanimously approved an $8.4 million plan to use the money to purchase new equipment and trucks, and to set up programs for the city.

Mayor Terry Hartwick said he consulted with all eight members of the City Council and department heads one-on-one to help budget the federal funds. At Monday's night meeting, some urged the council to make sure the funding goes toward underserved communities, something Hartwick assured would happen.

After the vote, Hartwick said the city's ability to allocate the federal funds less than two months after getting it impressed peers from other cities around the state.

"We started on this, I guess, over a month and a half ago when we found out," Hartwick said. "I can tell you, we've had calls today from other city officials and jurisdictions asking how we've done it."

The most expensive line item in the plan is $1.6 million for a new ladder truck for the Fire Department. Currently, the city has one ladder truck on standby with another one in the shop for repairs.

Ladder or aerial trucks have an extendable boom that can reach high places. The truck the city plans to purchase will be able to carry its own water in case it can't reach a nearby pump, said North Little Rock Fire Chief Gerald Tucker.

"They carry water, they have a pump, they carry [hoses], they carry pre-connect hand lines," Tucker said Friday. "So if there is not a pumper available, this is a pumper with a 100-foot ladder on it with a bucket up top."

The city also plans to purchase 10,500 new trash cans for residents totaling roughly $1.1 million. The trash cans are needed, Hartwick said, because the city is also purchasing two side loader garbage trucks.

The trucks, which will cost $610,000, will save the city money in the long run, Hartwick said, as only one sanitation worker instead of three will be needed to pick up trash.

The city also plans to use $500,000 for a new health clinic in Rose City and $400,000 to the North Little Rock Convention and Visitor's Bureau to recoup losses from events canceled during the pandemic.

Police also will get $620,000 worth of patrol vehicles and radios, and the Traffic Department will get $315,000 for battery backups for traffic lights.

The city also will purchase a new $400,000 street sweeper and the Parks Department will receive $400,000 to "fund parks operations due to lost revenue."

Each of the four wards will receive an equal share -- $100,000 each -- to fund improvements for parks, trails and other beautification projects.

"It's just like the budget," City Council Member Debi Ross said. "I know that not everybody agrees with everything that's on there, but there are compromises in there."