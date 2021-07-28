Pulaski County jailer charged with financial identity fraud

Pulaski County investigators arrested a detention facility deputy Wednesday after she was found collecting names and social security numbers from inmates to commit financial identity fraud, according to a release from the sheriff's office.

Ollie Mills, 27, of Conway is being held in the Pulaski County jail on felony financial identity fraud without bond.

Sheriff's spokesman Lt. Cody Burk said the department received a tip about Mills collecting nine inmate's names and social security numbers prior to the arrest.

Mills had been employed at the detention facility less than a year, according to Burk, and she has been terminated from her employment at the sheriff's office.

Investigators have not been able to find fraudulent actions taken against the inmates, and the investigation is ongoing, the release said.