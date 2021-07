Pine Bluff, 1912: "Emily Josephine Davis, 6 mo. old 1912, on front porch of home 1517 Elm St." A Google street view finds the house still stands but as a boarded-up shell, with the porch where baby Josephine sat in a stroller removed. A real estate site says the house was built in 1909.

