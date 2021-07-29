Former Springdale teacher pleads guilty to soliciting sexually explicit photos

FAYETTEVILLE -- A former Springdale High School teacher pleaded guilty Wednesday to soliciting photographs of a child participating or engaging in sexually explicit conduct.

Randall Scott Peckham, 59, of Springdale was arrested Dec. 4, 2019, on one felony count of first-degree sexual assault and one felony count of pandering or possessing visual or print material depicting sexually explicit conduct involving a child, according to a news release from the Springdale Police Department.

Peckham pleaded guilty to one count of pandering or possessing visual or print medium depicting sexually explicit conduct involving a child, a felony, in a plea deal with prosecutors. The first-degree sexual assault charge was dropped.

Circuit Judge Mark Lindsay sentenced Peckham to 10 years, probation, a $1,000 fine and ordered him to register as a sex offender.

Peckham must follow several special conditions as a sex offender. He must seek treatment from a therapist at his own expense, participate in after care and submit to periodic polygraph exams.

Peckham cannot have contact with anyone under 18 years of age without prior written approval from his probation officer and must avoid areas where children congregate, including schools, parks and playgrounds without written permission. Peckham cannot go to establishments that sell sexually oriented products or services.

Police started an investigation Oct. 14, 2019, after a female student at the school reported inappropriate social media contact with Peckham. Peckham resigned his position as an English teacher Oct. 17, 2019.