Pulaski County jail inmate dies Wednesday night

A Pulaski County jail inmate died Wednesday night after he was found in distress in his cell, according to a Pulaski County Sheriff's Office news release.

At approximately 6:37 p.m., a deputy working in A-Unit was alerted by an inmate that inmate Brent White, 42, of North Little Rock needed assistance and there was something wrong with him, the release said. The deputy rushed to the cell and called for medical to respond. A staff nurse and other personnel arrived on scene and CPR was administered.

White was transported by MEMS Ambulance and CPR continued while on the way to UAMS, where he was pronounced dead, according to the release.

The release said White has been in custody since June 10 for theft by receiving, fleeing and traffic charges. His family was notified of his death.