Community briefs

Small business virtual training set

The Small Business Strategies for Success online training series designed for entrepreneurs of color will be held from 6-8 p.m. Mondays, Aug. 2, 9 and 16.

Sessions are free, but pre-registration is required, according to the newsletter from the Pine Bluff Regional Chamber of Commerce.

Mario Wallace will discuss key business systems, the roles the systems play in day-to-day operations and methods for using systems to create consistency, efficiency and stellar customer service, according to the newsletter.

During each session, one attendee will receive a $25 gift card provided by Hope Credit Union.

For details or to register, visit https://asbtdc.ecenterdirect.com/events/70371121 or the Arkansas Small Business and Technology Development Center Lead Center at (800) 862-2040.

Foster youths eligible for U.S. aid

Arkansans ages 16-26 who are or have been in the foster-care system now are eligible for one-time payments of at least $750. The funds come from the federal "Supporting Foster Youth and Families Through the Pandemic Act," according to a report from Arkansas News Service.

Amy Webb, chief of community and community engagement at the Arkansas Department of Human Services, urged anyone who qualifies to apply by Aug. 31 at ar.gov/fostercarepayments.

State officials have estimated that roughly 4,000 young people are eligible. They can use the money for basic needs, from rent and utility bills to transportation, groceries and more, according to the report.

Details: https://www.publicnewsservice.org/.

UAPB to assist beginning farmers

The University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff Small Farm Program is sponsoring a Beginning Farmers Program. The project provides training and technical assistance to new and beginning farmers with 10 years or less of farming or ranching experience, according to a news release.

The program will provide assistance in developing farm business plans, completing loan applications, selecting business structures, obtaining farm numbers, developing crop and livestock production plans, marketing alternatives enterprises, obtaining conservation plans, selecting conservation practices and using U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) agencies.

The program also provides one-on-one assistance through site visits and consultations to help new farmers with business planning, conservation planning, and crop and livestock production.

There are other services such as the Beginning Farmers Class, a course that consists of seven monthly workshops.

Details: UAPB Small Farm Program, (870) 575-7225.

