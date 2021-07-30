Clinton Library to close on Monday

Having reopened to the public only July 1, 15 months after the pandemic forced its closing, the Clinton Presidential Center, 1200 President Clinton Ave., Little Rock, will shut its doors again on Monday.

Citing Gov. Asa Hutchinson’s declaration this week of a public health emergency and based on the number of new covid-19 cases and high case positivity rate in Pulaski County, the National Archives and Records Administration, which administers the museum, is closing the exhibits inside the center and the Clinton Museum Store.

The outdoor temporary exhibit, Cool Globes: Hot Ideas for a Cooler Planet, will remain on display throughout the Clinton Presidential Park.

The center's restaurant, 42 bar and table, will remain open but will return to requiring reservations, and will now also require proof of vaccination from patrons before they can enter — patrons are to be considered “fully vaccinated” at least 14 days after a final dose of an FDA authorized vaccine. Make reservations by calling (501) 537-0042 or online at 42barandtable.org.