Highly touted 2023 QB looking to return to Hill

Arkansas hosted junior quarterback Reese Mooney on Tuesday for an unofficial visit, and he said another trip to Fayetteville is likely.

Mooney, 6-1, 195 pounds, of Denham Springs, La., left Arkansas with a scholarship offer from the Razorbacks to go along with 24 others from schools such as Nebraska, Miami, Georgia Tech, Ole Miss, Kentucky, Vanderbilt and Maryland.

He enjoyed his time with Coach Sam Pittman, offensive coordinator Kendal Briles and tight ends coach Dowell Loggains while also touring the facilities.

"It was awesome,” Mooney said. "Stadium was really cool. Facilities are great. The coaches were awesome. The whole visit was really good.”

Mooney started the last four games for the Yellowjackets and completed 84 of 123 passes for 1,000 yards and 10 touchdowns as a sophomore. He’s also an outstanding baseball prospect.

He has accumulated more than 15 offers as a shortstop and third baseman.

Briles’ offense was a hit with Mooney.

"Coach Briles is a really good coach," Mooney said. “It will get you ready for the NFL. Quarterback friendly.”