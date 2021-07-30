100 years ago

July 30, 1921

• About 500 negro farmers and boys and girls, club workers, enrolled yesterday at the second day's session of the second annual meeting of the North Little Rock division of the Negro Farmers Association of Pulaski county, which was convened at the Holt Training school, McAlmont, for a three-day session. The meeting is in charge of John M. Harris, county farm agent, and P. J. Vanfelt, secretary of the association.

50 years ago

July 30, 1971

NEWPORT – With testing, hiring and official opening ceremonies out of the way, Tennessee Forging Steel Corporation is ready to begin production in Arkansas's first steel mill. The mill will begin turning out tons of steel in mid-August, according to Paul Shively of Swifton, the personnel and public information director for the mill, located here. Nearly 200 persons will be employed, he said, and more are likely to be added as the plant swings into full production.

25 years ago

July 30, 1996

PINE BLUFF -- Police were quick Monday to deny any connection between a pipe bomb that was found at a Pine Bluff residence Saturday and a rash of pipe-bomb explosions that gripped the city several years ago. "There is no connection" between the Saturday incident and 13 pipe bombs found in the city in 1992, Pine Bluff Police Chief Brad King said Monday. "The circumstances were such that they (detectives) pretty much knew who the suspect was within a very short time." A teen-ager was held late Saturday afternoon after a pipe bomb was found about 9:20 a.m. in the home of Robert Johnson, 25, of 200 Center St.

10 years ago

July 30, 2011

• For families, the effect of next weekend's sales-tax holiday is easy to predict. The money they would normally pay in state and local sales taxes will still be in their pockets after they've purchased their cartloads of sneakers, crayons, jeans and other back-to-school items. Maybe they'll use the savings to buy something extra. But for the state's coffers and eager retailers about to have their first go at the taxfree event that is to run annually, the effect is less certain. Some are hoping shoppers throng to their stores as they do in the Christmas season. The two-day tax-free period (limited to certain goods and certain prices) is the result of a state law enacted in this year's legislative session. It begins at 12:01 a.m. next Saturday and ends the next day, Sunday, at 11:59 p.m.