Year's 4-H O-Rama takes hybrid approach to state-level contests

Arkansas 4-H members from around the state are meeting this week, in person and virtually, for the Arkansas 4-H O-Rama, the annual gathering to elect new state officers, compete at the state level in events ranging from fly fishing to tractor maneuvers, and more.

While the C.A. Vines Arkansas 4-H Center may be hosting the events and awards programs, organizers are meeting the challenges of the ongoing covid-19 pandemic through hybrid events, incorporating in-person and virtual participation through Zoom and other online platforms.

The competitions are manifestations of 4-H's "learn by doing" ethos, according to a news release.

Priscella Thomas-Scott, 4-H events coordinator for the University of Arkansas System Division of Agriculture, said more than 200 Arkansas 4-H members will be participating in this year's O-Rama, which is themed "4-H's Got Talent."

"We have 4-H members who have submitted videos of performances in music, public speaking and other events, others who will be competing live in Zoom sessions and still others who will be competing Friday at in-person events," Thomas-Scott said.

Arkansas 4-H O-Rama organizers held the event's opening assembly Tuesday evening. Wednesday's activities included several virtual identification contests.

Thursday's session featured several hours' of activities before the invitation-only awards of excellence dinner. At the awards of excellence ceremony, officials planned to announce scholarship recipients, as well as the winner of the 2021 Arkansas Governor's Award, the highest honor 4-H bestows in Arkansas.

This morning there will be multiple in-person, district-qualifying events, including gun safety, public speaking, fashion revue and more. At 1 p.m., state-level contests in archery, tractor, impromptu public speaking and consumer decision-making will begin.

"We appreciate the efforts of our county agents, 4-H members and volunteers, and thank them for continuing to be involved in 4-H, especially given the complications and challenges of covid-19," Thomas-Scott said.

To learn about extension programs in Arkansas, contact a local Cooperative Extension Service agent or visit www.uaex.uada.edu. Follow the agency on Twitter and Instagram at @AR_Extension.