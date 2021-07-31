Monticello center receives donation from Simmons

Simmons National Bank of Monticello recently donated $1,000 to the S.A.F.E. Center Inc. of Monticello.

The Southeast Arkansas Financial Education (S.A.F.E.) Center was founded by Clarissa Pace, a local resident who saw the need to enrich her community with information that may normally be costly to obtain.

The center's mission is to engage, enrich and empower families for financial success, fulfilling careers, healthy lifestyles and well-balanced relationships, according to a news release.

The S.A.F.E. Center has held youth money camps across southeast Arkansas for 6 years, as well as ACT camps and retirement conferences. The center also served the elderly through the pandemic by providing donations.

In 2016, Chris Allen was named S.A.F.E. Center director. He and the founder work closely together to continue to provided opportunities to the community through resources, education and service.

"We are so appreciative of all the donors and volunteers through the years," Pace said. "Our banks, businesses, schools, churches and community leaders have been very generous. We could not have done the work without it.

"However, we are especially excited that Simmons Bank made such a sizable donation to the work we do. They have always contributed to our events, but this one showed us how much they support what we have done and what we are continuing to do."

The center is always looking for sponsors and grant opportunities.

"There are several opportunities coming up for the community," Allen said. "Everyone is welcome to visit our website at safecenterinc.org and like our social media page on Facebook. We are excited to continue serving."

For details on upcoming youth events or other information, call (870) 460-9162.