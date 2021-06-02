Power 5 prospect with Arkansas ties plans to camp in Fayetteville

A talented native Arkansan living in Las Vegas is hoping to add to his list of Power 5 football offers when he camps at Arkansas in June.

Receiver/defensive back Jeremiah Hughes, 6-1, 175 pounds, of Bishop Gorman High School is a 2023 prospect with scholarship offers from Arizona, Arizona State, West Virginia, Pittsburgh, North Texas and Alabama A&M.

He plans to attend the Hogs camp on June 18.

“An offer from Arkansas would be huge considering i was born in Pine Bluff,” Hughes said. “Also most of my family lives in Arkansas and it would be big to play in front of them. I also love what Coach (Sam) Pittman is doing with the team.”

Family members in the Natural State aren’t shy about their love for the Razorbacks.

“My family is all big Razorback fans all the way from Malvern to Pine Bluff, and they would love to see me there,” Hughes said.

Notre Dame, UNLV, Northwestern, and UCLA are also showing interest. He’s planning to attend camps at Alabama, Notre Dame, UNLV and the SMU showcase this weekend.

He opened eyes as a ninth grader while playing on the junior varsity with 5 punt return for touchdowns, 10 receptions, including 5 touchdowns while earning freshman offensive MVP. He recorded 13 tackles and returned two interceptions for touchdowns.

Nevada high schools didn’t play football in the fall or spring because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

“I feel like it’s had a small impact on my recruiting just because I was not able to showcase that i can dominate on both levels,” said Hughes, who ran 22.7 seconds in the 200 meters this spring.

Hughes has a previous relationship with Arkansas defensive graduate assistant Kresean Reed, who played defensive back at Adams State in Colorado.

"He coached at a camp that I was at and we’ve had a good connect ever since," Hughes said.