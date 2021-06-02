UNDER THE RADAR: Watson Chapel’s Antwon Emsweller Jr.

On Wednesdays, we feature an in-state prospect who could be flying under the radar of college coaches. This week's UTR prospect Watson Chapel’s Antwon Emsweller Jr.

Class: 2022

Position: Forward

Size: 6-7, 195 pounds

Stats: As a junior, he averaged 15.4 points, 8 rebounds and 2 blocks per game.

Offer: East Central (Okla.) University

Interest: Oral Roberts, The Citadel

Coach Marcus Adams:

“He’s a 6-7 explosive, strong kid that plays with an extreme high motor. Great rebounder and rim protector. Plays above the rim. He has the right- and left-hand jump hook and his midrange jump shot has improved tremendously. He has shown a lot of growth over a year's time and think he will be a steal for any college.”