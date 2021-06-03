Arkansas staff stands out to Chas Nimrod during visit

Highly recruited Bentonville receiver Chas Nimrod made an unofficial visit to Arkansas on Thursday and enjoyed getting to know the Razorbacks' coaching staff.

“It was really nice to be able to meet all the coaches in person and spend time with them,” Nimrod said. “I’ve been on a tour before, but it was good to be around the environment there with the new staff.”

Nimrod, 6-3, 173 pounds, also has offers from Illinois, Washington State, Kansas, Kansas State, Marshall, Tulsa, Tulane, Hawaii, Louisiana Tech, Memphis, New Mexico, and other programs.

He enjoyed a good vibe with receivers coach Kenny Guiton.

“I really like him. He’s super nice and fun,” said Nimrod, who's one of 11 in-state prospects with offers from the Hogs. “I can’t wait to be able to work out with him and get a feel for his coaching style.”

He plans to officially visit Utah State this weekend, Washington State on June 10-12 and Illinois on June 18-20. He also plans to take an official visit to Kansas State.

Nimrod caught 36 passes for 770 yards with 12 touchdowns as a junior, and had 16 receptions for 376 yards and 4 touchdowns in limited action as a sophomore because of an injury. He also returned 11 kickoffs for 355 yards, a 32.2-yard return average, and a touchdown.

The photoshoot of him in an Arkansas uniform along with time spent with the strength and conditioning staff stood out.

“I also really liked meeting the strength and conditioning staff. They were super nice and funny,” he said.