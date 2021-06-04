Chris Tomlin added to AMP season

ROGERS -- The Walmart Arkansas Music Pavilion announced Friday contemporary Christian singer/songwriter Chris Tomlin will return at 7 p.m. Aug. 19.

Kari Jobe and Bethel Music will join Tomlin and special guest Cody Carnes will open.

This 2021 tour is the first time these worship leaders will be together on one stage.

Tickets range from $27 to $89 and go on sale to the public at 10 a.m. June 11. Ticket buyers may also choose to add one of the venue's new amenities -- Fast Track for early access to the venue and lawn chair rentals -- to their tickets for $10 each.

More information and the full 2021 schedule are available at waltonartscenter.org/amp or by calling the box office at 443-5600.