Nebraska wins, advances to Saturday game vs. Arkansas

FAYETTEVILLE — A pair of Power 5 conference champions will face off Saturday night at Baum-Walker Stadium.

Nebraska defeated Northeastern 8-6 on Friday to set up a non-elimination game against Arkansas at 8 p.m. Saturday. The Razorbacks advanced to the winner’s bracket game with a 13-8 win over NJIT earlier in the day.

The Cornhuskers (32-12) overcame a 4-0 deficit in the third inning and won their first postseason game under second-year coach Will Bolt. As a player for the Huskers, Bolt was a captain and four-year starter under Arkansas coach Dave Van Horn.

Van Horn coached Nebraska from 1998-2002.

Cam Chick’s three-run home run put Nebraska on the board in the fourth inning. The Huskers tied the game 4-4 when Jaxon Hallmark tripled and scored on a sacrifice fly in the fifth.

Nebraska scored three runs in the sixth inning to take a 7-4 lead, and went ahead 8-4 in the seventh when Luke Roskam scored on a double steal attempt.

Northeastern (36-11) pulled within 8-6 in the eighth inning. Ian Fair singled home a pair of runs with one out, but the Huskies stranded the bases loaded when Jeff Costello grounded out to first base.

Northeastern put the tying run on base in the ninth when Nebraska closer Spencer Schwellenbach allowed a leadoff single and hit a batter with two outs. The game ended on Ben Malgeri’s groundout to Schwellenbach.

Schwellenbach, the Big Ten player of the year, pitched 1 2/3 innings to earn his 10th save.

Nebraska starter Cade Povich pitched 3 1/3 innings and allowed 4 runs on 8 hits and 1 walk. Povich struck out three.

Northeastern took a 2-0 lead on Danny Crossen’s solo home run to lead off the second inning. The Huskies added three runs in the third. Jared Dupere singled home a pair of runs, and Dupere scored from second base on a Povich wild pitch that ricocheted to the Nebraska dugout.

Sebastian Keane allowed 3 runs, 4 hits and 1 walk, and struck out 4 in a 4-inning start for the Huskies. Wyatt Scotti took the loss with a 1 2/3-inning relief appearance that included four runs by the Huskers.

Northeastern will play NJIT (26-23) on Saturday at 2 p.m. in an elimination game.

TV plans for the game between Nebraska and Arkansas (47-10) have not been finalized.