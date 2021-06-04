Traffic accidents kill two, police say

A 68-year-old Carthage man died in a one-vehicle crash Wednesday in Sheridan, according to an Arkansas State Police report.

William Otis Lintner was driving a 2003 Ford southbound on Arkansas 35 at approximately 10:15 a.m. when he steered the vehicle under a tree that was laying across the roadway and then into a ditch, partially submerging it in standing water, according to the report.

Conditions at the time of the crash were clear and wet, the report said.

On Tuesday night, 23-year-old Nicholas B. Warner died in a two-vehicle crash in Sulphur Rock, according to another state police report.

Warner was driving south in a 2010 Nissan Etera on South Vaughn Street in Sulphur Rock at approximately 8:25 p.m. when he attempted to cross Arkansas 69 and pulled into the path of a 2000 Peterbilt tractor-trailer rig, the report said.

Conditions were wet and rainy at the time of the crash, according to the report.