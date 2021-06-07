Interesting adventures

I had a lot of activities to do this past week, and while I had some time to garden, I spent more time on other ventures. I attended a neighborhood plant swap,

got to see some great gardens,

had some friends to dinner, met up with plumbers and contractors for various projects at my house and my daughters, went exploring in East End with a friend,

went to a garden party,

book club

and church in person for the first time in over a year!

Exciting times for sure.



While we were in East End, I got to meet long-time gardener Ben Clardy (and daughter Elizabeth Kooiman)

who knows a thing or two about crape myrtle pruning! He needs to give lessons to those crape murderers! His grove of crape myrtles were stunning in their size and grandeur! I had a great time visiting with him about his garden, his blackberries, crinum lilies and his propagation methods. We saw a monarch at his butterfly weed.

To cap off an exciting week, Beth and I attended a garden party to honor a long-time Master Gardener who passed away a year or so ago. Her family hosted the event celebrating with many other Master Gardeners and friends. We were able to get in a quick garden tour before the rains hit.

To add to the festivities, the Herbin' League - Tina Marie Wilcox and Marion Spear were there to entertain us

--and that they did!

It was great visiting with old friends, and making new ones. Life is good!