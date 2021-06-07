One person killed in Greers Ferry boating accident

HEBER SPRINGS -- One person died and another is in a trauma center after a boat crash Saturday morning near Bay Shore Drive in Greers Ferry, according to the Fire Department.

Heber Springs Fire Chief Jason Robitaille said the boat struck the shoreline, causing the injuries to the two people on board the vessel. Residents of a house near the shoreline heard the collision and called 911.

Heber Springs Fire Boat 1 responded about 7:50 a.m. with four members of the Fire Department's dive team. One person was pronounced dead at the scene and Survival Flight EMS took the survivor to a trauma center.

The Fire Department did not release the identities of the boaters Sunday afternoon.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.