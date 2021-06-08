Marriage Licenses

Michael Lee, 24, and Kelsey Nellis, 23, both of North Little Rock.

Ernest Mason, 58, and Eldwana Sims, 48, both of Little Rock.

Timothy Banning, 32, and Alapuakai Carroll, 31, both of Little Rock.

Joseph Byrd, 48, and Caroline Miles, 45, both of Little Rock.

Paterne Bakpete, 28, of Benton and Brittany Lucas, 27, of Little Rock.

Nicholas Pierce, 22, and Lauren Crimmins, 22, both of Springdale.

La'norris Dukes, 33, and Rashany Pittman, 34, both of Little Rock.

Zachary Hayes, 36, and Brandy Khaimsky, 36, both of Jacksonville.

Jacob Moseley, 24, of Sherwood and Alexis Brooks, 23, of Cabot.

Randolph Dillard, 22, of Little Rock and Zaria David, 22, of Crossett.

Kenneth Jones, 70, and Beverly Cassinelli, 72, both of Little Rock.

Blayden Bopp, 18, and Gabriela Romero, 17, both of Jacksonville.

Willis Davis, 38, and Heather Hendricks, 35, both of North Little Rock.

Miguel Zuccardi, 44, and Tabitha Mullins, 27, both of Little Rock.

Kevin Richardson, 48, and Tierra James, 28, both of Maumelle.

Scarlett Webb, 37, of Arkadelphia and Ashlei Dalrymple, 36, of Judsonia.

Divorces

FILED

21-1725. Belinda Johnson v. Charles Johnson.

21-1726. Kasey Hurst v. Jocelyn Foshee.

21-1727. Teresa Payne v. Jimmy Payne.

21-1729. Senchal Thornton v. Corey Thornton.

21-1730. Jeffroe Poe Jr. v. Roshanie Poe-Madden.

21-1732. Trianna Young v. Montrell Thompson.

21-1733. Elizabeth Harris v. Eric Harris.

GRANTED

20-1232. Wintersage Horse v. Kaitlyn Coody.

20-2438. Carrie Thomas v. Angel Thomas.

20-3826. Rebecca Brooks-Mahosky v. Luke Mahosky.

21-857. Jason Climer v. Barbara Climer.

21-875. Rebecca Hidalgo v. Joseph Hidalgo.

21-1134. Ann Watson v. Adrian Evans.

21-1265. Adrienne Brandon v. Calvin Young.

21-1270. David Guyor v. Kimberly Guyor.

21-1346. Melissa Hall v. Michael Hall Jr.