Ministry hosts summer food program

Gould Youth Ministries will offer free grab-and-go meals in its summer feeding program Monday through Thursday. While the program is scheduled June 7 through Aug. 12, some locations have different activity dates, according to a news release.

Meals will be available at the following sites:

• Watson Chapel High School cafeteria, 4000 Camden Road; breakfast 7:30-8 a.m. and lunch 11-11:30 a.m. (through July 29).

• Watson Chapel fieldhouse gymnasium, 4000 Camden Road; breakfast 7:50a.m.-8:30 a.m. and lunch noon-1:15 p.m. (through Aug. 12).

• Coleman Intermediate School cafeteria, 4600 W. 13th Ave.; breakfast 7:30-8 a.m. and lunch 11-11:30a.m. (July 12-July 29); snack and supper 3:30-5:30p.m. (through July 8).

• L.L. Owen Elementary School cafeteria, 3605 Oakwood Road; breakfast 7:30-8 a.m. and lunch 11-11:30 a.m. (July 12-July 29).

• Edgewood Elementary School, 4100 W. 32nd Ave.; breakfast 7:30-8 a.m. and lunch 11-11:30a.m. (July 12-July 29).

• Cherry Street Memorial AME Zion Church, 800 S. Cherry St.; snack and supper 4:15-5:30 p.m. (through Aug. 12).

• Old Dollarway High School fieldhouse gymnasium, 4900 Dollarway Road; snack and supper 5-6:15p.m. (June 14-Aug. 12).

• BRAVE, Pine Bluff Convention Center, 2 Convention Center Drive; breakfast and lunch 9 a.m.-1 p.m. (only one day, Aug. 7).

Antoinette Burks is the Gould Youth Ministries director. Details: alburks1@ualr.edu.