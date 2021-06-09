Marriage Licenses

Kason Rondot, 21, and Katelyn Spahn, 18, both of Valdosta, Ga.

Brian Strickland, 36, and Amelia Medlock, 39, both of Little Rock.

Jaylon Tucker, 23, and Delanie Smith, 24, both of Cabot.

James Inwood, 26, and Qassye Hall, 26, both of Little Rock.

Herman Williams, 54, and Sondra Hart, 49, both of Sherwood.

John Mark Malijan, 23, and Elizabeth Anderson, 19, both of Little Rock.

Christopher Chambers, 30, of Sherwood, and Sarah Haley, 28, of Searcy.

Adewusa Edogun, 36, and Joshua Darrough, 25, both of Little Rock.

Letoyia Bearden, 39, and Tyrone Allison, 37, both of Little Rock.

Byron Fields, 31, and Jasmine Tucker, 32, both of Little Rock.

Kendra Dinsmore, 24, of Bentonville, and Ryan Maloch, 22, of Sherwood.

Dessy Widiarti, 29, and Rudi Effendi, 29, both of Little Rock.

Julio Gonzalez, 30, and Eimy Mendoza, 23, both of North Little Rock.

Bailey Blackmon, 25, and Aaron McNeil, 32, both of Cammack Village.

John Benton, 19, and Mackenzie Treble, 18, both of Guilford, Ind.

Keith Frazier, 56, and Ma Borbon, 54, both of Little Rock.

Madison Tate, 23, and Brandie Smith, 23, both of Little Rock.

Divorces

FILED

21-1738 Katie Daughtry v. Steven Daughtry.

21-1742 Benta Geoghegan v. John Geoghegan.

21-1743 Salilo McKnight v. Jemar McKnight.

21-1744 Tahlea Robinson v. Dion Robinson.

21-1745 Jeffrey McKinney v. Lori McKinney.

21-1746 Glen Arnold v. Cristie Arnold.

21-1751 Bobbi Davis v. Jake Davis.

21-1754 Alexandra Rodgers v. Antonio Lea.

GRANTED

19-2815 Lamont Johnson, Sr. v. Charlette Johnson.

21-261 Telina Mahan v. Timothy Mahan.

21-265 Brittany Tedder v. Jeremy Tedder.

21-1133 Kris Brower v. Grant Brower.

21-1340 Connie Moix v. Alexander Moix.