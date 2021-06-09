Kopps a finalist for Stopper of the Year Award

FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas’ Kevin Kopps is one of 10 finalists for the Stopper of the Year Award, which is presented to college baseball’s best relief pitcher.

The Stopper of the Year Award winner will be announced June 18, one day before the start of the College World Series.

Kopps, who has 12 wins and 11 saves, has the NCAA's lowest ERA (0.68) and WHIP (0.73) this season. He has struck out 120 and walked 15 in 79 2/3 innings.

Kopps’ innings are 31 more than the next-closest pitcher who is a finalist for Stopper of the Year. His 31 appearances are also the most, one more than Stanford’s Zach Grech.

Kopps is one of two SEC pitchers on the list of finalists, along with Taylor Broadway of Ole Miss and Landon Sims of Mississippi State. Haylen Green of TCU, who pitched against Arkansas earlier this season, is also a finalist.

Kopps and Sims were named semifinalists for the Golden Spikes Award on Tuesday. Both players, along with Georgia Southern closer Nick Jones and Miami closer Carson Palmquist, are semifinalists for the Dick Howser Trophy.

The Howser Trophy and Golden Spikes are presented to the national player of the year. The Howser Trophy finalists will be announced Thursday.

Kopps was named national player of the year earlier this month by Collegiate Baseball Newspaper.

Stopper of the Year Award finalists

Blake Bales, RHP, Virginia (25 app., 38 innings, 0.71 ERA, 3-0, 0 saves)

Taylor Broadway, RHP, Ole Miss (29 app., 46 2/3 innings, 2.51 ERA, 4-2, 16 saves)

Haylen Green, LHP, TCU (25 app., 48 2/3 innings, 3.33 ERA, 1-3, 12 saves)

Zach Grech, RHP, Stanford (30 app., 48 1/3 innings, 3.17 ERA, 5-5, 13 saves)

Nick Jones, LHP, Georgia Southern (29 app., 42 2/3 innings, 1.48 ERA, 1-0, 17 saves)

Kevin Kopps, RHP, Arkansas (31 app., 79 2/3 innings, 0.68 ERA, 12-0, 11 saves)

Jake Mulholland, LHP, Oregon State (29 app., 32 2/3 innings, 3.03 ERA, 2-2, 13 saves)

Carson Palmquist, LHP, Miami (25 app., 44 2/3 innings, 2.22 ERA, 1-1, 14 saves)

Landon Sims, RHP, Mississippi State (18 app., 37 1/3 innings, 1.45 ERA, 3-0, 8 saves)

Vince Vannelle, RHP, Arizona (23 app., 29 2/3 innings, 2.73 ERA, 5-2, 8 saves)