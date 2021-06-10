2 LR men charged after 3rd stabbed

Little Rock Police arrested two men Tuesday evening after a third person was attacked and stabbed during a fight, according to arrest reports.

Officers responded to 6412 Baseline Road where police determined two men, later identified as Juan Sanchez, 30, and Antonio Rivera, 21, both of Little Rock, attacked a victim, causing serious injury with a sharp object, a report said.

One report said the victim was stabbed in the hand with non-life threatening injuries.

Investigators arrested Sanchez and Rivera at 7111 Baseline Road at 6:11 p.m. on felony second-degree battery charges.

Sanchez is being held without bail while Rivera is being held in lieu of $10,000 bond, according to the Pulaski County jail roster.

Alexander man jailed in robbery

An Alexander man was arrested late Tuesday morning on a warrant after he was determined to be the suspect in a robbery, according to an arrest report.

Investigators determined Kenneth Hawkins, 51, was the individual who stole a package from a victim's residence before attempting to run her over as she tried to photograph the vehicle, the report said.

Little Rock police picked Hawkins up in Benton after his arrest there and transferred him to the Pulaski County jail where he is held in lieu of $75,000 bond.

Hawkins is charged with felony robbery and misdemeanor theft of property.