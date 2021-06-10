4-star Harrison-Pilot impressed with Arkansas trip, planning return visit

Mikal Harrison-Pilot, a 2023 athlete, enjoyed his visit to Arkansas on Tuesday so much he’s looking to attend a game in the fall.

Harrison-Pilot, 6-0, 185 pounds, of Temple, Texas, has offers from Arkansas, Oregon, Florida State, Baylor, Notre Dame, Texas, TCU, Southern Cal, Miami and numerous other programs.

He praised Alex Dale, who works in player personnel, for showing him and his father around.

“I enjoyed the tour a lot,” he said. “Alex did a great job setting up the tour. The facilities were amazing. (Strength and conditioning) Coach Jamil Walker was great talking to me about the sports performance aspect of the game.

"I talked with a few of of the players and they had nothing but great things to say about Arkansas and the coaching staff.”

He plays defensive back and receiver, but offensive coordinator Kendal Briles and receivers coach Kenny Guiton want him on offense.

“Coach Briles and Coach Guiton were real cool to hang with,” Harrison-Pilot said. “They really want me at wide receiver. Coach (Sam) Pittman is real down to earth and is excited about the future of the Razorbacks.”

National recruiting analyst Tom Lemming of CBS Sports Network rates him a 4-star prospect.

“He’s a very good receiver, average size, above-average speed, hands and body control,” Lemming said. “The No. 1 prospect in central Texas. Game breaking ability."

Defensive coordinator Barry Odom also talked to Harrison-Pilot.

“I got to hang out with Coach Odom as well and learn about his defensive philosophy if I were to play safety for them,” Harrison-Pilot said. “At the end we did a photo shoot, which was really enjoyable.

"Definitely can’t wait to see them play this season.”

Harrison-Pilot is planning to make a return trip to Fayetteville during the fall.

“Definitely want to check out the game atmosphere,” he said.