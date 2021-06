54 state students win Merit Scholarships

Fifty-four members of the newly graduated Arkansas High School Class of 2021 are among 3,100 winners of National Merit Scholarships financed by U.S. Colleges and universities.

The awards are for up to $2,000 annually for up to four years of undergraduate study at the institution financing the scholarship.

This is the third group of National Merit Scholarship winners to be announced this spring. A fourth group will be announced in July.

The most recent Arkansas recipients -- by an alphabetical listing of their hometowns and with their high schools, scholarship- sponsoring institution and probable fields of study -- are:

Atkins

Joel T. Williams, Atkins High, University of Arkansas, Fayetteville; management.

Bella Vista

Cameron J. Dalton, Bentonville High, University of Arkansas, Fayetteville; computer engineering.

Benton

William H. Herzfeld, Benton High, University of Arkansas, Fayetteville; law.

Bentonville

William A. Ayers, Thaden School, University of Arkansas, Fayetteville; computer science.

Waeland S. Elder, Haas Hall Academy, University of Arkansas, Fayetteville; computer programming.

Dallin J. Jones, Thaden School, University of Arkansas, Fayetteville; radiology.

Anushri Kulkarni, Bentonville High, Stony Brook University; medicine.

Mason J. Magnabosco, Bentonville High, Indiana University Bloomington; finance.

Joshua J. Mattingly, Haas Hall Academy, University of Texas at Dallas; computer science.

Nikhil K. Pai, Bentonville West High in Centerton; University of Arkansas, Fayetteville; physics.

Donna R. Thakadipuram, Bentonville West High in Centerton, University of Arkansas, Fayetteville, computer engineering.

Blytheville

Riya Mittal, KIPP-Blytheville Collegiate High, Boston University; medicine.

Cabot

William H. Merrick, Cabot High, University of Arkansas, Fayetteville; law.

Mason A. Wright, Cabot High, University of Alabama; computer engineering.

Conway

Ethan T. Moss, Conway High, University of Arkansas, Fayetteville; computer engineering.

Katelyn B. Ohlde, Vilonia High, University of Chicago; mathematics.

Decatur

Lane A. Wilkins, Gravette High, University of Arkansas, Fayetteville; engineering.

Fayetteville

Taylor A. Fuson Kennedy, Fayetteville High, University of Chicago, mathematics.

Colin D. Goolsby, Fayetteville High, University of Arkansas, Fayetteville; physics.

Thomas M. Needy, Fayetteville High, University of Arkansas, Fayetteville; medicine.

Fort Smith

Jackson D. Hannan, Southside High, University of Arkansas, Fayetteville; engineering.

Greenbrier

Avery M. Nelson, Greenbrier High, University of Arkansas, Fayetteville; biomedical engineering.

Greenwood

Jonathan W. Ivey, Greenwood High, University of Arkansas, Fayetteville; computer science.

Hot Springs

Gregory H. Whorton, Lakeside High, University of Chicago; law.

Jonesboro

Alex Guo, Arkansas School for Mathematics, Sciences and the Arts in Hot Springs; Northeastern University in Boston, Mass.; finance.

Little Rock

Paavan Atluri, Central High, University of Arkansas, Fayetteville; biochemistry.

Charles R. Gordon, Little Rock Christian Academy, Texas A&M University; electrical engineering.

Samuel E. Lu, Central High, Vanderbilt University in Nashville, Tenn., education.

Saitej V. Mummadi, Central High, Tulane University in New Orleans, surgical medicine.

Edward N. Onisei, Central High,University of Arkansas, Fayetteville; medicine.

Joseph S. Park, Central High, Emory University, medicine.

Amitkumar M. Patil, Central High,University of Arkansas, Fayetteville; finance.

Morrilton

Cade M. Halbrook, Morrilton High, Oklahoma State University in Stillwater, agricultural engineering.

Mountain View

Whitman W. Fowlkes, Mountain View High, Vanderbilt University, academia.

North Little Rock

Marshall C. Donn, North Little Rock High, University of Arkansas, Fayetteville; undecided.

Max P. Green, Arkansas School for Mathematics, Sciences and the Arts in Hot Springs, University of Arkansas, Fayetteville; medicine.

Pine Bluff

Caleb E. Olumofin, McCallie School in Chattanooga, Tenn.; University of Chicago; public policy and education reform.

Rogers

Benjamin G. Gibson, Haas Hall Academy, University of Arkansas, Fayetteville; marketing.

Lucas Jaggernauth, Haas Hall Academy, University of Texas at Dallas; computer science.

Luke A. Simmons, Bentonville High, University of Arkansas, Fayetteville; computer science.

Lucy D. Vaughn, home school, University of Arkansas, Fayetteville; biochemistry.

Ellen C. Woodhouse, Bentonville High, University of Southern California, Los Angeles; political science.

Roland

Aya J. Giggleman, home school, Harding University, nursing.

Russellville

Shawn Cafferty-Lueck, Russellville High, University of Arkansas, Fayetteville; biology.

Searcy

Abigail R. Howell, Searcy High, Harding University, environmental science.

Parker R. McNeal, Harding Academy, Harding University, undecided career field.

Sherwood

William A. Walker, Central Arkansas Christian School, University of Arkansas, Fayetteville; psychiatry.

Springdale

Kinley G. DeSpain, Haas Hall Academy, University of Arkansas, Fayetteville; medicine.

John P. Kingston IV, Har- Ber High, Bowdoin College in Brunswick, Maine; undecided career field.

Gavin S. Litchford, Shiloh Christian School, Liberty University, medicine.

Noah M. Livingston, Har- Ber High, University of Arkansas, Fayetteville; law.

Tontitown

Brooke R. Scott, Haas Hall Academy, University of Arkansas, Fayetteville; mechanical engineering.

Wesley

Benjamin A. Edens, Huntsville High, University of Arkansas, Fayetteville; computer science.

Wynne

Blayten K. Jones, Wynne High, University of Arkansas, Fayetteville; computer science.