Arkansas Tech will continue to host Governor's School

Arkansas Tech University will continue to be home to Arkansas Governor’s School through the summer of 2024, the state Board of Education decided Thursday.

The summer residential program for the state’s gifted, rising high school students between their junior and senior years is currently headquartered at the Russellville campus. But the selection would have expired after this summer.

Arkansas Tech, Arkansas State University in Jonesboro, and Hendrix College in Conway — the longtime home of Governor’s School — responded with proposals. After reviews of the applications and site visits, a selection committee formed by the state Division of Elementary and Secondary Education recommended Arkansas Tech.

The Education Board voted unanimously in support of the Arkansas Tech recommendation.

