Events to celebrate Pride Month 2021 across Arkansas

June is Pride Month, celebrating the history and culture of LGBTQ people in the United States. Here are just some of the events going on across Arkansas this month for Pride.

In addition to the celebrations this month, Central Arkansas Pride will have the bulk of its celebrations in the fall, according to its Facebook page. Northeast Arkansas Pride will also have its festival in the fall.

Trans Picnic and Board Games with inTRANSitive

inTRANSitive invites transgender people of all ages to meet up at 2 p.m. Saturday at Boyle Park in Little Rock for games and food.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CP042U4t2YW/

Siloam Springs Pride

Celebrants can go to The Park House Kitchen and Bar on Saturday for the second annual Pride Day in Siloam Springs. Activities include yard games, door prizes, a drag show and karaoke.

https://cachecreate.org/events/siloam-pride-2021/

Brighter Days Unveiled: Art Expo and Drag Show

This event at 5 p.m. Saturday at 612 Merriman St. in Conway marks the opening of a new counseling center with art, vendors and a drag performance.

https://www.facebook.com/events/511653443294503/

Pride Pageant at Triniti Nightclub

Triniti Nightclub, 1021 Jessie Road, Little Rock, is organizing a pageant June 18 to celebrate Pride. Contestants will compete in each of three categories — presentation, Q&A and talent — and winners from the separate divisions will earn $300 cash plus the chance to perform at the LGBTQ Awards, hosted by Little Rock Black Pride.

https://www.facebook.com/TrinitiNightclub/posts/4125090304180910

CALS Pride Month documentaries

The Central Arkansas Library System is showing several documentaries to commemorate LGBTQ history. On June 16, it will show “Pay It No Mind: The Life & Times of Marsha P. Johnson”, on June 23 it will show “Before Stonewall” and on June 30, it will show “State of Pride.”

https://cals.org/events-classes/?tribe_paged=1&tribe_event_display=list&tribe__ecp_custom_53=Pride%20Month%20Documentaries

Batesville Pride Festival

Batesvilles’ Pride Festival will begin at 4 p.m. June 19 in the city’s pocket park. Organizers invite folks to come and “be surrounded by the family we choose.”

https://stayhappening.com/e/batesville-pride-festival-E2ISTLIQ2MY

Northwest Arkansas Pride Weekend

For the first time, the weekend’s events will include the Trans March, a protest advocating for the rights of transgender people, on June 24th. The rest of the weekend will include a parade at noon on June 26th and multiple other events.

https://nwaequality.org/events-nwa-pride-2021/

Name and gender marker change virtual clinic

Legal Aid of Arkansas is hosting a free virtual clinic to help people with the process of changing their identification cards from 1-4 p.m. June 24. Participants must make an appointment no later than 5 p.m. June 22 by calling 1-800-952-9243.

https://www.facebook.com/arlegalaid/posts/4012781838799004

Little Rock Black Pride events

Little Rock Black Pride is putting together a full slate of events July 23-25, most at the LaQuinta Inn, 617 Broadway St., Little Rock. Among the offerings are a Transgender Townhall, a Girls Will Be Girls rooftop gala, a homecoming drag brunch for Symone, who just won RuPaul’s Drag Race, and more.

https://www.facebook.com/LRBLACKPRIDE/