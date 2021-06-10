SOFTBALL

Harding names new coach

Ashley Reeves was announced Wednesday as the new coach at Harding University.

Reeves comes to Harding after spending the past two seasons as head coach at Fort Lewis College in Durango, Colo. She led Fort Lewis to 31 victories and the school's first appearance in the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference Tournament since 2014. She also spent seven seasons as an assistant at Abilene Christian, where she was promoted to associate head coach in August 2016. Reeves was the head coach at Harding Academy in 2008-10, where she also was an assistant volleyball and basketball coach.

Reeves replaces Phil Berry, who restarted the Harding program in 2014 and coached the past eight seasons.

GOLF

Thomas wins ASGA women's title

Bentonville's Lilly Thomas shot a 1-under 69 on Wednesday to hold off the field and win the Arkansas State Golf Association's Women's Championship at Fayetteville Country Club,

Thomas came into the second and final round tied for the lead with Springdale's Grace Kilcrease, but she birdied two of the first three holes and made the turn with a two-shot lead. Thomas went 1 under on the back to secure the title with a 4-over 144.

Kilcrease finished second at 9-over 149.

Rounding out the top five were Sydney Staton (14 over), Gracen Blount (16 over) and Nora Phillips (20 over).

Kim Robinson of Russellville won the Senior Division, while Paula Curtis captured the Super Senior championship.

-- Democrat-Gazette Press Services