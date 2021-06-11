Sections
Little Rock shooting critically injures man, 21, police say

by Brianna Kwasnik | Today at 1:52 p.m.
A 21-year-old man was left in critical condition following a shooting Wednesday night, police said.

Officers were dispatched to 420 Napa Valley Drive just after 11:15 p.m. in response to the shooting, according to an incident report from Little Rock police. Upon arrival, officers observed people crowded around the victim, Antwan Brooks of Little Rock, outside an apartment, the report states.

Police said Brooks suffered two gunshot wounds and was transported to Baptist Health Medical Center in stable but critical condition, police said.

No suspects were named and no arrests had been made at the time of the report.

